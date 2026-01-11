Viral wrestling sensation Georgio Poullas has set his sights on a major target, calling out WWE star Logan Paul for an Ohio vs. Ohio wrestling showdown.

Speaking to MMA Junkie following his dominant tech fall victory over Mugzy at RAF 5 in Sunrise, Florida, the undefeated content creator made his intentions clear. Poullas believes he's uniquely positioned among RAF competitors to face the former United States Champion.

"Not necessarily MMA, but you know, my series, I always verse the bigger guys," Poullas explained to MMA Junkie. "Logan Paul, he's a lot bigger than me. He's an Ohio wrestler. I think if me and him were to go at it with the size difference and his wrestling experience, you know, I think that would be exciting. I think it'd be very interesting and I think me more so than any other RAF wrestler makes sense for that match."

YouTube video player

The callout carries weight given Poullas's proven track record against larger opponents. The viral star built his following through his signature "$1,000 Takedown Challenge" at Venice Beach, where he remains undefeated against challengers who frequently outweigh him by significant margins.

Both competitors share Ohio wrestling roots, adding a compelling home-state rivalry element to the potential matchup. While Paul has transitioned from amateur wrestling to WWE, Poullas has taken his grappling skills in a different direction, becoming a viral sensation through his street challenges.

When asked about his future plans following the RAF 5 victory, Poullas remained open to possibilities. "You know, I really don't know yet. I'm just kind of going with the flow. We'll see," he said. "I did enjoy wrestling here. The opportunities there if I want to take it. I got a few other opportunities as well. So, I'm just kind of playing by ear and we'll see what happens."

The size difference between the two Ohioans would create the classic underdog narrative that has fueled Poullas's viral success. For Paul, who recently committed to a full-time WWE schedule, an exhibition wrestling match against a proven grappler could offer a unique crossover opportunity.