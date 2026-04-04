"Dominant" - Virna Jandiroba Bests Tabatha Ricci At UFC Vegas 115

Virna Jandiroba showed why she's one of the top contenders at strawweight, scoring a one-sided win over Tabatha Ricci in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 115.

Jandiroba got off to a strong start, grabbing a hold of Ricci and scoring a pair of takedowns, making Ricci work back to her feet and out of her grasp. Ricci started to find the mark, working combinations and a couple of knees, but Jandiroba got behind Ricci and brought her back to the mat with more dominating control.

Jandiroba did some striking to start round two, which set up a takedown that resulted in Jandiroba dominating most of the second from the ground. Ricci attempted to do damage from the bottom, but it was for naught.

Ricci attempted to get the offense going in the third, but it was for naught. Jandiroba held her own on the feet and scored another takedown late in the third, nearly securing a choke in the closing seconds, to take the decision victory.

Virna Jandiroba Defeats Tabatha Ricci At UFC Vegas 115

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This was Jandiroba's first fight since losing a women's strawweight title bout with Mackenzie Dern at UFC 321. Jandiroba had won five straight before that fight.

Ricci is now 3-2 in her last five.