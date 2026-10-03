Johnny Walker Wins Heavyweight Debut With Brutal Knee KO

Johnny Walker’s heavyweight debut could not have gone much better, as he delivered a violent knockout of Mick Parkin in the final bout of the UFC 332 early prelims.

The fight had a slow start, with Walker laying in some solid leg kicks on Parkin. The two then did some inside trading, with Walker landing a number of shots.

After a solid elbow, Walker landed a jumping knee, followed by a Thai clinch knee to the head to put Parkin completely out cold.

Walker was 1-3 (1 NC) in his last five fights at light heavyweight, entering this bout off a loss to Dominick Reyes at UFC 327.