Herb Dean has irked ire from many MMA fans for decisions and stoppages over the last several years, and another such controversy -- a late stoppage -- occurred during King Green's victory over Daniel Zellhuber at UFC Mexico.

Green showed slick movement for a fighter of his age, 39, as he slipped away from Zellhuber's striking, pelting him with jabs and counterpunches. Zellhuber looked to steal momentum back with a tight buggy choke attempt in the second round, but Green survived and worked his way out of it.

Late in round two, Green clocked Zellhuber with a combination, continuing to throw a barrage of shots as Zellhuber collapsed to the mat, seemingly unconscious.

Referee Herb Dean, however, gave what has universally been considered excessive attempts, making Zellhuber take unnecessary damage before the stoppage.

The 39-year-old Green has now won three of his last five. He entered tonight off a split decision win over Lance Gibson Jr. Green's losses in this span came against notable names Paddy Pimblett and Mauricio Ruffy.

Zellhuber has now lost three straight, coming in off losses to Michael Johnson and Esteban Ribovics.