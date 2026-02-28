Francis Marshall impressed in his latest UFC outing and hopes it's the start of consistent upward momentum, as he quickly put away Erik Silva at UFC Mexico.

Things looked scary for Marshall early, as a wheel kick from Silva in the fight's opening minute saw him barely get his guard up. Marshall, however, put his grappling into motion and took over the fight's control from there.

Marshall scored a takedown, but Silva threatened a guillotine. Marshall, however, easily got out of it and worked his way into full mount. From there, Marshall got to Silva's back and locked in a rear-naked choke to score the submission in just half a round.

Francis Marshall Submits Erik Silva at UFC Mexico

Marshall is 3-3 in the Octagon since winning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2022. He came into this fight off a highly controversial split decision loss to Mairon Santos at UFC 313.