Dana White's long-awaited entry into professional boxing finally arrives this Friday when Zuffa Boxing presents its inaugural card at the newly renamed Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The eight-bout event marks a historic moment for TKO Group Holdings as the UFC's parent company expands into the sweet science with an ambitious plan to revolutionize the sport.

Main Event: Undefeated Irish prospect Callum Walsh (15-0, 11 KOs) faces experienced Mexican veteran Carlos Ocampo (38-3, 26 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight clash

Undefeated Irish prospect Callum Walsh (15-0, 11 KOs) faces experienced Mexican veteran Carlos Ocampo (38-3, 26 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight clash

How to Watch: Paramount+ exclusive, prelims at 6 PM ET, main card at 9 PM ET

A New Era for Boxing Begins

White has teased Zuffa Boxing since 2017, but the promotion has finally come to fruition through a partnership between TKO Group Holdings and Saudi entertainment conglomerate Sela. The venture is led by White, WWE President Nick Khan, and Saudi General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh. With plans to build a 200-fighter roster and a guaranteed 12 cards in 2026, Zuffa Boxing aims to bring UFC-style matchmaking and production values to the boxing world.

The timing is strategic, with the debut arriving one night before UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett at T-Mobile Arena, creating a combat sports doubleheader weekend as both properties launch on Paramount+.

Full Match Card

Match Weight/Rounds Callum Walsh vs. Carlos Ocampo Super Welterweight / 10 Rounds (Main Event) Misael Rodriguez vs. Austin Deanda Middleweight / 10 Rounds (Co-Main) Julian Rodriguez vs. Cain Sandoval Welterweight / 10 Rounds Omar Trinidad vs. Max Ornelas Featherweight / 10 Rounds Floyd Diaz vs. Gerardo Gutierrez TBA Emiliano Cardenas vs. Marcus Harris Bantamweight / 6 Rounds Robert Meriwether III vs. Cesar Correa Catchweight (133 lbs) / TBA Troy Nash vs. Jaycob Ramos Featherweight / TBA (Opening Bout)

Fight Previews

Main Event: Callum Walsh vs. Carlos Ocampo

The 24-year-old Walsh has emerged as one of boxing's brightest prospects under the guidance of legendary trainer Freddie Roach at Wild Card Boxing Club. The Cork, Ireland native has built an impressive 15-0 record with 11 knockouts, showcasing devastating power from his southpaw stance. Walsh earned his biggest career win on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford undercard in September, outpointing Fernando Vargas Jr. over 12 rounds at Allegiant Stadium.

Walsh currently holds the WBC Continental Americas super welterweight title and is ranked among the top 10 by multiple sanctioning bodies. His aggressive, come-forward style and heavy hands have made him a favorite of Dana White, who has championed the Irishman's career through the UFC Fight Pass "Hollywood Fight Nights" series promoted by Tom Loeffler.

Ocampo brings a wealth of experience to this matchup. The 30-year-old Mexican has challenged for world titles on multiple occasions, including a 2018 IBF welterweight title shot against Errol Spence Jr. and a WBO interim super welterweight title fight against Tim Tszyu in 2023. While both of those bouts ended in first-round knockout defeats, Ocampo has bounced back with three consecutive victories heading into Friday's clash. With 26 knockouts in 38 wins, the Ensenada native possesses legitimate power that Walsh cannot afford to overlook.

Co-Main Event: Misael Rodriguez vs. Austin Deanda

Mexico's Misael Rodriguez (15-0, 7 KOs) continues to build on his Olympic legacy. The 30-year-old won a bronze medal in the middleweight division at the 2016 Rio Olympics, becoming Mexico's first boxing medalist since 2000. Rodriguez's path to the Games was remarkable, having to beg for money on the streets and buses of Mexico City to fund his Olympic journey after the Mexican Boxing Federation faced funding cuts.

In his most recent outing, Rodriguez outclassed Omar Chavez (son of Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez) over 10 rounds in January 2025, demonstrating the technical prowess that made him an Olympian. Managed by former world champion Abner Mares, Rodriguez is looking to make a statement against the undefeated Deanda (17-0, 11 KOs) from Amherst, Virginia, who enters as a relative unknown but carries serious power with 11 knockouts in 17 fights.

Julian Rodriguez vs. Cain Sandoval

Welterweight Julian "Hammer Hands" Rodriguez (24-1, 15 KOs) rides momentum from the biggest win of his career. In June 2025, the 31-year-old from Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey delivered a stunning knockout of previously unbeaten prospect Avious Griffin on the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. undercard. Rodriguez overcame an eighth-round knockdown to stop Griffin with just five seconds remaining in the final round, silencing critics who questioned whether his opponent's 17-0 record was legitimate.

Sacramento's Cain Sandoval (17-0, 15 KOs) represents a significant step up in competition but enters with serious credentials of his own. The 23-year-old "Sugar" Sandoval has stopped his last four opponents and has been a regular on UFC Fight Pass programming. Both men have knockout power to end the fight at any moment, making this an intriguing clash of undefeated-versus-one-loss welterweights.

Omar Trinidad vs. Max Ornelas

The featured preliminary bout pits former Ring Magazine top-10 featherweight Omar Trinidad (19-0-2, 13 KOs) against Las Vegas native Max Ornelas (17-2-2, 6 KOs). Trinidad remains unbeaten through 21 pro fights despite collecting two draws, and his 13 knockouts, 11 coming inside four rounds, demonstrate his finishing ability. Ornelas brings local crowd support and veteran experience in what should be an action-packed featherweight affair.

Undercard Action

The preliminary card features several intriguing matchups. Troy Nash and Jaycob Ramos (4-0) have the honor of opening the Zuffa Boxing era, with both eager to etch their names in history as the first fighter to claim victory under the new promotion's banner. Bantamweights Emiliano "El Gallo Negro" Cardenas (9-0, 4 KOs), a protégé of two-time BWAA Trainer of the Year Robert Garcia, faces Marcus Harris (7-1) in a six-round contest. Undefeated lightweights Robert "King" Meriwether III and Cesar "C Money" Correa square off at a 133-pound catchweight.

How to Watch

Date/Time: Friday, January 23, 2026, Prelims at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT, Main Card at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Friday, January 23, 2026, Prelims at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT, Main Card at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT Venue: Meta APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada

Meta APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada Streaming: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Paramount+ (exclusive) Price: Included with Paramount+ subscription

