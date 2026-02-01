Zuffa Boxing 02 results are coming in live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas as Dana White's boxing promotion looks to follow up its debut card.

Nine days after its first numbered card, the TKO Group-backed boxing league brings another night of fights, headlined by 140-pounders Jose Valenzuela and Diego Torres. Joe Tessitore calls the action alongside analysts Max Kellerman and Andre Ward.

How to Watch Zuffa Boxing 02

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026 Venue: Meta APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada

Meta APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada Streaming: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Paramount+ (exclusive) Prelims: 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT

6 PM ET / 3 PM PT Main Card: 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Zuffa Boxing 02 Results

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 6 PM ET)

Cruiserweight – Jamar Talley (5-0) vs. Devonte Williams (13-3)

Result: Jamar Talley def. Devonte Williams via KO (Rd. 2, 2:59)

Heavyweight – Damazion Vanhouter (10-0) vs. Julian Gomez (7-3)

Result: Damazion Vanhouter def. Julian Gomez via TKO (Rd. 3, 1:27)

Welterweight – Damonti Cato-Cain (8-1-2) vs. Christian Morales (7-0)

Result: Damonti Cato-Cain def. Christian Morales via unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 77-75)

Lightweight – Justin Viloria (11-0) vs. Oscar Perez (14-0-2)

Result: Justin Viloria def. Oscar Perez via unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 77-75)

Middleweight – Jalil Hackett (11-1) vs. Roberto Cruz (11-1)

Result: Jalil Hackett def. Roberto Cruz via majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 97-93)

Main Card (Paramount+, 9 PM ET)

Light Heavyweight – Radivoje Kalajdzic (29-3) vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk (21-2)

Result:

Middleweight – Serhii Bohachuk (26-3) vs Radzhab Butaev (16-1)

Result:

Middleweight – Jose Valenzuela (14-3) vs Diego Torres (22-1)

Result: