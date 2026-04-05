Zuffa Boxing 05 Results: Cortes vs. Garcia Live From Las Vegas

Zuffa Boxing 05 results are coming in live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, as the fifth event from Dana White's boxing promotion will see a matchup of talented veteran lightweight contenders.

The TKO Group-backed boxing league brings another night of fights, headlined by the 24-0 Andres Cortes taking on 23-1 Eridson Garcia. Former WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo will be involved in the co-main event, taking on Feargal McCrory.

Joe Tessitore calls the action alongside analysts Max Kellerman and Andre Ward.

How to Watch Zuffa Boxing 05

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Venue: Meta APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada

Meta APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada Streaming: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Paramount+ (exclusive) Prelims: 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT

6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT Main Card: 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Zuffa Boxing 05 Results

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 6:30 PM ET)

Featherweight – Troy Nash (6-0-1) vs. Bryan Rodriguez (8-1)

Result: Troy Nash def. Bryan Rodriguez via majority decision (76-76, 79-73, 80-72)

Welterweight – Jorge Maravillo (11-0-1) vs. Elias Diaz (15-3)

Result: Jorge Maravillo def. Elias via TKO (Rd. 5, 0:46)

Lightweight – Robert Meriwether III (10-0) vs. Tony Hirsch Jr. (6-0-2)

Result: Tony Hirsch Jr. def. Robert Meriwether III via majority decision (76-76, 75-73, 78-74)

Featherweight – Alexis De La Cerda (8-0) vs. Ervin Fuller III (12-0)

Result: Alexis De La Cerda def. Ervin Fuller III via KO (Rd. 3, 2:33)

Main Card (Paramount+, 9 PM ET)

Featherweight – Azat Hovhannisyan (22-6) vs Eduardo Baez (25-7-2)

Result: Azat Hovannisyan def. Eduardo Baez via majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 97-93)

Lightweight – Mark Magsayo (28-2) vs. Feargal McCrory (17-1)

Result: Mark Magsayo def. Feargal McCrory via TKO (Rd. 5, 0:21)

Lightweight – Andres Cortes (24-0) vs. Eridson Garcia (23-1)

Result: