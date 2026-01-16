Zuffa Boxing has officially confirmed its inaugural event, Z01, scheduled for Friday, January 23, featuring three compelling matchups at the Meta APEX venue.

Irish middleweight prospect Callum Walsh headlines the card against Mexico's Carlos Ocampo in a 10-round bout. Walsh, who has built momentum in recent years, faces a significant test against the experienced Ocampo as Zuffa launches its boxing venture under the same ownership as the UFC.

The co-main event features 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Misael Rodriguez taking on Austin Deanda in another middleweight clash. Rodriguez brings amateur pedigree to the professional ranks in what promises to be a competitive 10-round affair.

Rounding out the announced card, welterweights Julian Rodriguez and Cain Sandoval square off in an all-American showdown over 10 rounds.

The event streams exclusively on Paramount+ beginning at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT, marking a significant moment for the combat sports landscape as Zuffa expands beyond mixed martial arts into the boxing space.

Z01 Main Card (January 23, Paramount+):