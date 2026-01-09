Dana White's long-awaited boxing venture officially kicks off on Friday, January 23, when Zuffa Boxing presents its debut event at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

The event, branded as Z01, marks the first regular-series card under Zuffa Boxing's long-term media rights agreement with Paramount. It arrives one night before UFC 324, creating a combat sports doubleheader weekend as TKO Group Holdings launches both properties on the streaming platform.

"We are planning to launch our first boxing show on January 23, which is the night before our first UFC show on P-Sky," TKO President Mark Shapiro confirmed. "Back-to-back nights. A big weekend for TKO, to say the least."

The card features Irish prospect Callum Walsh (15-0) facing Carlos Ocampo in the main event, with Serhii Bohachuk meeting former WBA welterweight champion Radzhab Butaev in the co-main.

Zuffa Boxing operates as a joint venture between TKO Group Holdings and Saudi entertainment conglomerate Sela, with leadership from White and WWE President Nick Khan. The promotion has signed multiple fighters including former WBA super lightweight champion Jose Valenzuela, Vito Mielnicki Jr., and Justin Viloria, with plans to build a 200-fighter roster.

Z01 airs at 9 PM ET on Paramount+, followed by UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Zuffa Boxing's Paramount+ Deal

The January 23 debut fulfills the landmark media rights agreement announced in September 2025 between Paramount and TKO Group Holdings. Under the long-term deal, Paramount+ serves as the exclusive home of Zuffa Boxing throughout the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

The agreement guarantees 12 Zuffa Boxing cards in 2026, with plans to expand in subsequent years. Select events may also simulcast on CBS and other Paramount platforms.

"I'm excited to bring great boxing events to a global audience," Dana White said when the deal was announced. "There are millions of boxing fans that will now be able to watch competitive fights with up-and-coming boxers as well as the biggest stars in the sport. Paramount will be the home for UFC and boxing fans to watch the greatest fights in combat sports."

Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and President of the Saudi Boxing Federation, added: "This partnership with Paramount reinforces our vision to redefine the way viewers consume boxing. More fight fans will now have access to watch some of the most exciting boxers around."

Cindy Holland, Chair of Direct-to-Consumer for Paramount, called the partnership "a bold new chapter – not just for us, but for the future of boxing," emphasizing the deal advances Paramount's priorities of delivering premium sports and year-round marquee live events to subscribers.