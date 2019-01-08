Ben Askren Rips Colby Covington For Trusting Dana White

Ben Askren is getting a laugh out of Colby Covington’s current situation.

Covington is in a tough spot at the moment as he’s gone from interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder, to not even being next in line to challenge for Tyron Woodley’s gold. That honor went to Kamaru Usman, who will meet Woodley in the planned co-main event of UFC 235 on March 2.

Ben Askren Takes Another Dig At Colby Covington

Covington recently blasted UFC president Dana White, saying he went back on his word. “Chaos” also said White “ain’t got the balls” to fire him. Askren took to Twitter to rag on Covington:

@ColbyCovMMA I realized you were dumb, but please please don’t tell me you were dumb enough to really trust Dana https://t.co/7wVIKicB5O — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) January 8, 2019

“[Colby Covington] I realized you were dumb but please, please don’t tell me you were dumb enough to really trust Dana.”

Askren and Covington have been trading barbs ever since “Funky” signed with the UFC. Askren is set to make his promotional debut on the same card as Woodley vs. Usman. He’ll go one-on-one with former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. The former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight title holder will go into the fight with some serious hype. Time will tell if he can live up to it on the brightest stage.

Do you think Colby Covington put too much trust into Dana White’s “promise?”