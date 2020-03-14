Ben Askren Says Colby Covington Is A Real-Life Dipsh*t

Ben Askren says shtick or not, Colby Covington is a “dipsh*t.”

Askren and Covington have traded barbs in the past. Askren may be retired but he still isn’t done firing verbal shots towards “Chaos.” While “Funky” doesn’t deny Covington’s abilities inside the Octagon, he does think the former interim UFC welterweight champion has alienated himself from many.

Askren Calls Covington A ‘Dipsh*t’ & ‘Terrible Person’

Jordan Ellis of LowKickMMA.com spoke to Askren, who made it clear that he has no respect for Covington as a person.

“Well, I think he’s a terrible person. I think that’s pretty well established, kinda anywhere he’s been people can’t stand him. I think that’s now being established at American Top Team and as a fighter. Well he’s pretty good. He almost won a world title. He does a pretty good job at promoting himself. Although, you know, some people think its an act, but it’s not an act. He’s really that much of a dipshit in real life.”

It’s no secret that Covington’s MAGA shtick has drawn the ire of many. While some believe it’s nothing more than a gimmick, clearly Askren isn’t of that belief. What’s interesting is that Askren also leans right when it comes to politics but he just doesn’t like Covington.

Covington was last seen in action back in Dec. 2019. He challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship. The bout was highly contested and earned MMA News’ 2019 Fight of the Year award. Usman ended up winning the fight via fifth-round TKO.

As for Askren, he retired from the sport of MMA following a submission loss to Demian Maia. Askren wrapped up his pro MMA career having held Bellator and ONE Championship gold. He went 1-2 under the UFC banner.

Do you think Colby Covington is just playing up his shtick or is he being authentic?