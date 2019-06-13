Chael Sonnen: Ryan Bader Sucks, He Can’t Draw

Chael Sonnen has changed his tune on Ryan Bader.

Sonnen is set to take on Lyoto Machida in the co-main event of Bellator 222. The bout will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. While “The American Gangster” has a “Dragon” to slay, he’s already throwing shade at Bellator “champ-champ” Bader.

Chael Sonnen Rips Ryan Bader

Sonnen spoke to MMAJunkie.com and said that Bader isn’t a draw:

“This is said to be the No. 1 contender’s fight, but it puts me in a really weird spot. Generally you would be chasing the champion. That is the general rule of the business; that is the general rule in life. Ryan Bader sucks. Ryan Bader can’t draw. People don’t know who Ryan Bader is. Ryan Bader, as a champion, has to beg me to come in and fight.

“The roles are totally reversed. He’s got to beg me to be the No. 1 contender. I don’t like Ryan Bader. I’ve got a history with Ryan Bader. I want to be champion. I don’t know if I want to do Ryan Bader that favor.”

Just a couple of months back, Sonnen praised Bader and said he deserves the leeway that Bellator president Scott Coker promised him.