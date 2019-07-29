Dana White Discusses Frankie Edgar’s UFC Future

At UFC 240, Frankie Edgar had another world title opportunity when he challenged long-reigning champion Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight championship. It was a competitive fight, but Holloway took home the unanimous decision victory, even winning every round on one judge’s score card. UFC President Dana White also scored every round for Holloway and was impressed with the champion’s performance. As for Frankie Edgar, White commended Edgar for his performance as well, particularly given his age. Speaking with ESPN following the event, White also addressed the future of Edgar:

“Not a title shot, let’s start there,” White said with a chuckle. “The future for Frankie Edgar is, what does the guy want to do next? What’s left to accomplish? I know he loves to win world titles and the belt means everything to him. I don’t know. I don’t know what’s next for him.”

One option that has always seemed to hover is the possibility of Edgar moving down to bantamweight. Dana White has seemingly given up on his pleas to Edgar to make that move:

“I cried for years that he should move down,” White said. “And now, he’s at ’45. He’s small, and he’s always gonna look small. But his heart and his skill are massive. The guy’s a legend…but I don’t think he’ll be getting a title shot any time soon again. But I mean, the guy is an absolute legend.

“I don’t think he wants to hear that. Plus, at almost 40, who wants to talk about cutting all kinds of weight and stuff like that? I don’t know. The guy’s had an incredible career. We’ll see what he wants to do next.”

What do you believe the UFC future holds for Frankie Edgar?