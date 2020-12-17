Dana White Says Rematch Between Conor McGregor And Dustin Poirier Is ‘A Completely Different Fight’

Dana White knows the UFC 257 main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is a very different fight than their first.

The two fought back in 2014 at UFC 178 where McGregor scored a first-round knockout. Since then, both men have gone their own ways but they will rematch at lightweight and White believes that is what makes it a different fight.

“It’s a completely different fight,” White told BT Sport. “Obviously Conor is a much better fighter than he was when he first faced him, and Poirier is a much better fighter too. I don’t know how that plays out now in the fight, but it’s definitely interesting. You can’t look at the first fight and go, ‘Oh, this is exactly the way that’s gonna go again.’ Because it won’t.”

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since January of this year when he TKO’d Donald Cerrone in his return to the Octagon. Poirier, meanwhile, also got back into the winning ways as he beat Dan Hooker in June, so both men enter the fight with confidence. For White, he also says both men are in tremendous shape.

“Conor looks damn good, and Poirier’s always in shape. I expect this to be a good fight,” White said.