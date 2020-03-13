Diego Sanchez Goes On Rant After Kevin Lee Misses Weight For UFC Brasilia

Diego Sanchez
Diego Sanchez is not happy that IV use is banned for weight cuts under USADA.

Ever since the UFC introduced USADA for its anti-doping measures, it has made an impact. Whether you like it or hate it, USADA is here to stay and has been since 2015. While some have praised USADA for keeping fighters clean, others have bashed the agency for being inconsistent with punishments as it pertains to victims of tainted supplements.

Diego Sanchez Blasts USADA’s IV Ban

Another result of USADA being put in place by the UFC is the ban on IV’s for weight cutting. After Kevin Lee missed weight once again for UFC Brasilia, Sanchez posted a rant on Instagram on how the IV ban has negatively affected fighters.

Another main event misses weight and he will win.. I have been saying it for years weight cutting is bullshit it’s bad for the fighters health! Why no change? Why no hydration tests? If your going to allow weight cutting then you should definitely allow IV’s it’s impossible to rehydrate adequately! Therefore creating a unfair place for competition where some guys don’t give a fuck and use IV’s anyway🤔 50% of @ufc fighters still use IV’s to recover because @usada doesn’t really check or make sure they are not! The ones like me that actually do fight fair and natural are forced to fight men weighing 25 lbs more just so I can fight healthy with a hydrated brain?! Wtf it seems to me ufc would rather have fighters rung out looking ripped like fitness models at there minimum weight then blow back up. Maybe they want fighters cutting weight so they can be easily knocked out with there dehydrated brains! All I’m saying is do they really even care? No they don’t! Just like last weeks fight joe b was ko’d by a bigger man that missed weight by three lbs?! when he only has 20 hours to rehydrate and it’s impossible to rehydrate the brain and human cells with out an iv. People will say he was just caught but had he been at 100 % health with no severe dehydration he could have probably absorbed and survived the blow with his great conditioning maybe not?! But from my personal experience every time I was i was knocked out I cut a lot of weight and IV’s were prohibited. #gamechangers

Weight cutting has been an issue in the world of combat sports for years and it’s unlikely that a universal solution will come anytime soon. Promotions such as ONE Championship have tried to mitigate the issue by ensuring that drastic weight fluctuations are banned and will result in an automatic bout cancelation. There are still measures in place to negotiate a catchweight if a fighter is hydrated but has failed to make the limit by half a pound. UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has praised the system put in place by ONE Championship.

Whether or not the UFC ever utilizes such a system remains to be seen. While ONE’s main goal when it comes to weigh-cutting has been to eliminate dehydration, it’s still an issue for most other MMA promotions.