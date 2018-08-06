Dustin Poirier Shuts Down Idea of GSP Skipping Lightweight Line

Dustin Poirier shuts down the thought of Georges St-Pierre getting a title shot before he does.

Poirier is set to do battle with Nate Diaz at UFC 230 on Nov. 3. “The Diamond” is coming off a second-round TKO victory over former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. Poirier has now gone 4-0, 1 NC in his last five outings. Meanwhile, Diaz will be stepping inside the Octagon for the first time since Aug. 2016.

Dustin Poirier Shuts Down GSP

St-Pierre recently expressed his desire to fight the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor. Nurmagomedov will defend his title against McGregor in the main event of UFC 229 on Oct. 6. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Poirier said St-Pierre will not get a title shot before he does:

“Nah, it’s not happening. Look, after I beat Nate Diaz, I’m fighting for the belt. Or I’m fighting GSP, but he’s not going to get [a title shot] before I do.”

St-Pierre has jumped the line before. Despite having not competed in four years and never fighting at middleweight, St-Pierre challenged Michael Bisping for the 185-pound title at UFC 217. GSP won the bout via submission and vacated his gold the following month.

UFC 230 will feature a middleweight tilt between Jacare Souza and David Branch. Another 185-pound bout is in the works for the card. The UFC is trying to put together Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman II. UFC 230 takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The card doesn’t have a main event yet.

Do you think Dustin Poirier will get his shot if he beats Nate Diaz?