Gustafsson: “Of Course” Jon Jones Has Always Cheated

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will be squaring off in the main event of UFC 232 this Saturday night from The Forum in Los Angeles, California, and there has been a lot of tension between Jones and Gustafsson during the lead in to Saturday’s contest. After Jon Jones’s latest run-in with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) with a test that rendered an “atypical” result, Gustafsson joined in on the chorus of criticisms that have rained down on Jones. In spite of slamming Jones publicly, though, Gustafsson claims that trash talking is not in his nature:

“I’m not one to trash talk my opponents,” Gustafsson told the LA Times. “If the talk is on, then let’s go, I’ll say the truth — nothing more or less. But it doesn’t affect me in my competition.”

It is with this pledge of truth that Gustafsson answered the question of if he believes Jon Jones has always cheated, even before USADA partnered with the UFC in 2015,

“Yeah, of course I do,” Gustafsson said frankly. “I don’t care, though. It is what it is. That’s in the past and it doesn’t change anything. We have a new fight coming up and it’s all about that fight. Nothing else. I’m going to prepare for the best Jon out there — dirty or not, I don’t care. I’ll be sure I win this fight.”

At the end of the day, Gustafsson does not care what Jones has done or even what Jones is doing. All he cares about is what he can control and the results dictated by his own performance:

“I don’t put an effort into what Jones is doing or not doing. I’m not sitting at home and thinking if he’s doing [performance-enhancing drugs] or not, and it’s not my job to prevent it. I’m just looking at the fight,” said Gustafsson.

“My job is to go out there and do my talking in the cage, and to beat the crap out of him.”

Do you agree with Alexander Gustafsson? Do you believe Jon Jones has been cheating throughout his career?