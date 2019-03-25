Jose Aldo Expected To Remain On UFC 237 Card

Jose Aldo is likely to stay on the UFC 237 card.

Late last week, news broke that Aldo was hospitalized in Brazil. This was due to a bacterial infection. Combate reported the news and at the time said that Aldo’s hospitalization put his May 11 bout with Alex Volkanovski at risk. In a positive update, Aldo has been released from the hospital and his bout with Volkanovski is still on.

Jose Aldo Health Update

Combate has reported a positive update on the former UFC featherweight champion courtesy of his coach, Andre Pederneiras. Here’s what Combate released after speaking to Pederneiras as translated by Google’s language tools:

“With the hospitalization, Jose Aldo ran the risk of being out of UFC Rio on May 11. With the high and a good recovery in the coming days, the 32-year-old former featherweight champion should have his presence confirmed at the event to face Alex Volkanovski.”

Aldo competed last month against Renato Moicano. He earned a second-round TKO victory to pick up his second-straight win. In the bout prior to his clash with Moicano, Aldo finished Jeremy Stephens in the opening frame. Aldo plans to retire by the end of 2019 and his farewell tour has been a violent one thus far.

If Jose Aldo shows up 100 percent at UFC 237, does he beat Alex Volkanovski?