Kamaru Usman Posts Bout Agreement For Tyron Woodley Fight

Kamaru Usman has apparently received and signed a bout agreement to challenge Tyron Woodley for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title.

The welterweight title picture has been up in the air since Woodley successfully defended his gold against Darren Till at UFC 228 back in September. While Colby Covington was thought of to be the clear number one contender, Dana White still resents the fact that “Chaos” underwent nasal surgery instead of taking the title fight three months ago. On top of that, White claims Woodley never wants to fight.

Kamaru Usman Posts Bout Agreement

In an effort to pressure “The Chosen One” into signing on the dotted line, Usman posted a bout agreement that he has signed to ensure a title opportunity. He took to Twitter to urge Woodley to sign:

“Hope the hand is ready champ [Tyron Woodley]. The UFC bout agreement has been signed and I’ll see you soon.”

Usman recently took on Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of TUF 28 Finale. Usman turned in a dominant performance. He bested dos Anjos in the grappling and stand-up. The win was so impressive that White told reporters he was looking at Usman to be the next challenger for Woodley.

Do you think the UFC is making the right move having Kamaru Usman ahead of Colby Covington for a welterweight title shot?