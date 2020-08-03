Monday, August 3, 2020

Kevin Lee Says He’d Help GSP Train For Khabib Nurmagomedov

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Kevin Lee already
Kevin Lee (Photo: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa)

Kevin Lee is willing to assist Georges St-Pierre in preparation for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It’s no secret that St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov have expressed interest in fighting one another. The bout hasn’t materialized to this point. That’s because UFC president Dana White has been hesitant about booking the matchup due to a deal gone wrong with GSP when he captured the UFC middleweight championship.

Kevin Lee Wants To Prepare GSP For Khabib Nurmagomedov

Lee has been training at Tristar Gym and he said that if GSP ever gets to fight Khabib, he’ll be there to assist with training sessions. Here’s what the “Motown Phenom” told Helen Yee (h/t The Body Lock).

“I’ll be healthy by then, I’ll be ready to come back and I’ll be fighting and training,” Lee said. “I’m doing my camp up at Tristar where Georges is. So when he gets ready for that fight, I’m gonna be in his corner. I’ll be part of his training camp to help him get ready for that.

“I feel I know Khabib’s game in and out and we’re gonna come up with something real nice. Khabib’s good, I’ll give it to him, but he ain’t there, he ain’t like that.”

Lee went on to say that he expects Nurmagomedov to run through interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. Those two are set to collide in a title unification bout on Oct. 24. Lee believes that Gaethje is one-dimensional and will be looking for a big punch.

UFC president Dana White has appeared to be more open to booking St-Pierre vs. Nurmagomedov these days. The UFC boss says that once Khabib is ready to wrap up his pro MMA career, he’d be willing to match him up with “Rush” if the two want it.

SourceThe Body Lock

