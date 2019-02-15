Michael Bisping Comments On Artem Lobov’s Bare Knuckle Boxing Transition

Artem Lobov’s move to bare knuckle boxing has sparked Michael Bisping to give his take on the sport.

In a report from ESPN, it was revealed that Lobov signed a six-figure deal with Bare Knuckle FC. The deal is for three fights and pay-per-view points are included. He’ll be going one-on-one with fellow former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight Jason Knight on April 20.

Bisping Gives His Take On Bare Knuckle Boxing

On an edition of the “Believe You Me” podcast, Lobov’s move to bare knuckle boxing was brought up. Bisping put his two cents in on Lobov’s decision and the sport in general:

“I think it is a bit of a backwards step, bare knuckle boxing. I do, it’s dangerous especially with bare knuckle. Ultimately, I think it’s great though that these guys choose to do that under these rules and they go and get paid. They can continue to make a living and that’s what I’m in favor of. Do I think it’s a positive step forward for the sport? No, but there’s always been bare knuckle boxing. That’s been around for a long, long time. It’s been around in England for a long time. Basically, since the inception of combat sports bare knuckle boxing’s always been there. I’m just glad there’s a promotion like this.”

Many have been wondering about the future of bare knuckle boxing. While there was the whole disaster with the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation not paying fighters, one promotion doesn’t necessarily define the sport. Time will tell if more promotions are able to change any negative perceptions the sport has.

Do you think bare knuckle boxing has a place today?