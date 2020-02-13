Nate Diaz Reacts After Miami Herald’s False Story About Him

Nate Diaz confirms he was not in Miami.

On Wednesday, the Miami Herald published a story saying Diaz was part of an alleged domestic violence and was hospitalized after he attacked the cops at a police station. It made the rounds everywhere, but Diaz’s camp denied it was him.

Shortly after that, the Miami Herald un-published the story and issued an apology as it was revealed it wasn’t Diaz. Instead, it was Michael Albert Nate, who also happens to be an MMA fighter.

Following the news of Diaz not being involved in the incident, the fan-favorite took to Instagram to react to the news.

“I’m not even in Miami tho,” Diaz wrote.

Nate Diaz’s team said they will look to take legal action for defamation of character and has a good shot to win the case. He would no doubt be set to make a ton of money. But, whether he will actually go through with taking legal action is unknown at this time.

Diaz has not fought since he lost to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 where he was fighting for the BMF belt. Before that, he made his return to the Octagon at UFC 241 and defeated Anthony Pettis by decision. It was his first fight in three years after the back-to-back fights with Conor McGregor.