“A Whole Different Animal”: Islam Makhachev’s Coach Says Jack Della Maddalena Has Never Faced a Fighter Like This

Islam Makhachev’s coach feels like Jack Della Maddalena is going to deal with an unprecedented set of challenges from the ppound for pound number one ranked fighrer inj the UFC.

This was expressed during a recent interview with Submission Radio that the acclaimed Javier Mendez took part in. When discussing the looming welterweight championship matchup between the reigning titleholder JDM and the man who vacated the lightweight belt in the pursuit of becoming a two division UFC champion, Mendez said,

“Islam is the type of fighter that he can change second per second, minute for minute, round for round, and go the direction that Khabib, myself, or the other coaches would instruct him to do. He will do what we ask him to do. So, we would dictate the fight based on how well he’s doing or not doing, you know. And he can do it all.”

“Can he take Jack down? Absolutely he can take him down. Can he outstrike Jack? Absolutely he could outstrike him. But is it wise to try to outstrike him? I don’t know. It may be a better deal to do what Belal should have done and what he didn’t do. And that’s something I know that Islam will do because he’s never not listened to us as his corner, his coaches.”

Mendez also stated, “Islam is a whole different animal than Jack’s ever been involved with. So, if that fight does materialize, we’re going to see a hell of a fight and you’re going to see Islam perform at an absolute incredible level. And also, the weight is not super big for him either.”

Islam Makhachev was stripped of his belt because UFC wants Ilia Topuria to become champ, according to Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev recorded a record amount of title defenses at 155 pounds before deciding to turn his focus to 170 pounds but a former UFC title challenger has a theory as to why the promotion stripped the Russian of his crown. During a recent trip that UFC CBO Hunter Campbell took to Dagestan, there were evidently some business dealings being set into motion and Umar Nurmagomedov has pulled back the curtain a bit on that situation.

During an interview with Adam Zubayraev, while prefacing his statements by mentioning he didn’t know if he was allowed to say this, Umar Nurmagomedov mentioned that the UFC wanted Islam Makhachev to move up because the organization has a desire for Ilia Topuria to become the lightweight champion.

Nurmagomedov mentioned that “they believe he [Topuria] can really sell fights” and also mentioned that the plan was for Makhachev vs Topuria for the 155 pound strap if Belal Muhammad remained welterweight champion but also he dropped the strap to Maddalena at UFC 315.