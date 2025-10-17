Acclaimed Coach Duke Roufus Passes Away At 55

Duke Roufus (real name Jeffrey Roufus), one of the most prominent striking coaches in martial arts and the founder of the Roufusport gym, has passed away at the age of 55.

According to a statement on social media by Scott Joffe, a head coach at Roufusport, Roufus passed away in his sleep on the evening of October 16.

“Today, the Roufusport family and martial arts world was stunned by the heartbreaking news that Duke Roufus, world-renowned top MMA coach, founder, and namesake of Roufusport MMA Academy, passed away peacefully in his sleep,” the statement read. “Duke was more than a celebrated trainer and champion kickboxer — he was a mentor, innovator, father and friend whose influence transformed the landscape of mixed martial arts. His knowledge, charisma, and passion inspired countless fighters to reach heights they never imagined possible.

“From world champions to first-day students, everyone who crossed his path felt his genuine care and unwavering belief in their potential. His loss leaves an irreplaceable void in the sport and in the hearts of all who knew him.”

No cause of death is currently known.

Beginning his martial arts training at a young age, Roufus, the younger brother of kickboxing hall of famer Rick “The Jet” Roufus, went on to have a 20-year professional kickboxing career.

Roufus won a number of super heavyweight championships in the discipline during the 1990s, including championships with the International Kickboxing Federation (IKF), the ISKA, and the World Kickboxing Association (WKA).

Though he initially retired on a full-time basis from competitive kickboxing in 2002, his last kickboxing contest came in March 2008, scoring a unanimous decision win over Lawson Baker.

Roufus, alongside Joffe and Anthony Pettis, opened up Roufusport, with Roufus going on to become one a well-known name as a striking coach across martial arts, including the world of MMA.

Some of Roufus’ most famous students have included the likes of Anthony and Sergio Pettis, Stephan Bonnar, Paul Felder, Jens Pulver, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley. WWE’s CM Punk also trained at Roufusport during his brief stint in MMA during the mid-2010s.