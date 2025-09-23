After Arrest, Raja Jackson Has Now Been Released on Bail Thanks to ‘Rampage’

Mere hours after being taken into custody, Raja Jackson is back home.

Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 18, Jackson was arrested on a felony charge of battery with serious bodily injury nearly a month after he viciously attacked Stuart Smith (also known as Syko Stu) at a professional wrestling event in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles. TMZ released footage of the arrest, which took place in Huntington Beach, California. According to the report, Jackson was transported roughly 50 miles north and booked at a jail in Pacoima.

Jackson was held for several hours on $50,000 bail, but ultimately bonded out at some point overnight.

🚨NEW: Footage of Raja Jackson’s arrest outside an apartment building in Huntington Beach, CA, Thursday has been released. 👀



Police officers executed an arrest warrant for Jackson 24 days after a violent incident at a Knokx Pro wrestling event in Los Angeles on Aug. 23.… pic.twitter.com/rbVrnsxAcE — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) September 19, 2025

‘Rampage’ Comments on Raja Jackson’s Arrest

While Raja Jackson has not publicly commented on the situation, his father and former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has been very forthcoming about the fact that his son “f*cked up” and should pay the price for his actions.

“I’m doing OK, I’m holding up well,” ‘Rampage’ said in a statement … adding he understands the situation is no longer under his control. “He f***ed up, he f***ed up. He gotta learn his lesson. It is what it is, all I can do is be a dad. He don’t listen to me, at the end of the day, he can’t say I didn’t do what I was supposed to do as a dad.”

Following a backstage altercation between the two at the KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, Jackson slid into the ring during Smith’s match roughly an hour later, picked him up, and violently slammed him to the mat before unleashing more than 20 full-forcing punches to the unconscious wrestler. Eventually, Jackson was pulled off of Smith by other wrestlers before fleeing the scene.

Smith spent several days in intensive care before being released on August 31. He later detailed his injuries on social media, revealing he sustained a “serious head injury, … trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of several teeth,” according to a post on his Instagram.