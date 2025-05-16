“I Had to Change a Lot After Back-to-Back Losses,” Gilbert Burns Reveals Hard Truths Ahead of UFC Main Event

Gilbert Burns is set to headline this weekend’s UFC Fight Night, marking a significant moment in his career after enduring consecutive losses. The Brazilian welterweight, known for his aggressive style and grappling skills, has been a mainstay in the UFC since his debut in 2014.

Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales

Brazil’s Gilbert Burns has faced some of the division’s top fighters, including Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, and has consistently remained in the title conversation.

The stakes are high for Gilbert Burns as he enters the main event of UFC Fight Night against undefeated prospect Michael Morales. Burns, currently ranked No. 8 in the welterweight division, is looking to halt a three-fight losing streak and prove he still belongs among the elite after recent setbacks against top contenders. A win would not only preserve his place in the top 10 but also reassert his relevance in a division that has seen a surge of new talent.

For Morales, ranked No. 12, this fight is a major opportunity to break into the upper echelon of the division by defeating a seasoned former title challenger. The outcome will shape the immediate future for both fighters: Burns fights to maintain his status, while Morales aims to announce himself as a legitimate contender at 170 pounds.

Gilbert Burns Needs a Win

Ahead of his main event bout, Burns addressed the media at the pre-fight press conference. He spoke candidly about the challenges he has faced following his recent setbacks. Burns admitted that his performances had not met his own expectations, citing issues with weight cuts and recovery as factors that affected his last fight. He emphasized that his focus is now on delivering the kind of performance he knows he is capable of, rather than being concerned about his opponent. Gilbert Burns explained:

“I’m putting pressure on myself just because of my performance. I want to perform. I don’t think the last time I performed the way I want. I had a little problems-no excuse-I had a little problems with my weight cut, my recovery… I want to be here, but it’s not about my opponent, it’s about me performing. I want to go there and put on the work that I’ve been training, and I’m excited to be here, to be back, to show up, to put on a show.”

The Brazilian-born athlete Gilbert Burns also revealed that a difficult conversation with his coach after his last loss forced him to reevaluate his approach to training and competition. He acknowledged that he was not putting in the level of work required to succeed at the highest level. This realization led him to make several changes in his preparation and mindset, which he believes have helped restore his confidence. He added:

“After my last loss, I had a real conversation with my coach. It was painful, but I needed to hear it. He told me, ‘You’re still working, but you’re not putting in the work you should.’ That was hard to hear, but it changed everything. I had to change a lot of things in my career to get here. I felt a little rejuvenated. Let’s right those wrongs. Those losses, especially back-to-back, sucked. I never had two losses back-to-back in MMA. I had to change a couple of things, and they helped me bring my belief back.”

Image: @gilbert_burns/Instagram

As he prepares to step into the octagon this weekend, Burns is motivated by the opportunity to prove himself and move past his recent defeats. He expressed a sense of renewal and determination to showcase the improvements he has made. For Burns, this main event is not just another fight, but a chance to demonstrate growth and resilience in the face of adversity.