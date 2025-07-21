Alessio Sakara Foe “Unfortunate for Him, I’ve Already Fought the Best That BKFC Has”

Alessio Sakara is preparing for his bare-knuckle boxing debut next week and his upcoming opponent has taken time to offer up his analysis of this looming matchup. As a recent guest on Bare Knuckle Bowker, Erick Lozano touched on several subjects ahead of his clash with Alessio Sakara at BKFC Philly on July 25th. While Sakara has fought in bare-knuckle MMA and secured a win in that discipline under the Gamebred banner last November, this will be the Italian MMA legend’s first foray into the world of BKFC.

Essentially right out of the gate at the beginning of the conversation, Lozano said,

“They had offered; my manager had talked about the [Alessio] Sakara fight a couple weeks ago and then they said no. I’m not sure why but then they called me back earlier this week. I think Monday, Monday morning, and said if I still was interested and I said let’s run it. Yeah, been getting ready for this fight. I’m excited, he’s a big name, he’s making his debut for BKFC. Unfortunate for him, I’ve already fought the best that BKFC has to offer and I’m excited to welcome him into the circled ring.”

Alessio Sakara and the theorized reason why the BKFC contract wasn’t signed right away

When expounding upon why he felt like the Sakara camp at first did not accept the fight but then ended up signing the BKFC bout agreement, Lozano stated,

“I think they were trying to get him another opponent. Somebody that didn’t have so much experience but I guess the other opponent didn’t want to take the fight. But I’m always ready to fight anybody. Doesn’t matter who they put in front of me. So for me it’s a privilege to be able to go against the best in the world. That’s what I strive to do and that’s when I step up and excel. So I’m looking forward to stepping in the circled ring with him.”

Also, when touching upon what a victory here over someone with an ample amount of combat cache could do for his own career prospects, Lozano quipped,

“Beating Alessio [Sakara] would put me right back in the mix and hopefully in the top ten again. So that’s what I’m looking to get into. Get back into the top ten and move forward toward the goal of being a title contender again.”