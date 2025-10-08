Alex Pereira’s Trainer Confirms Jiri Prochazka is Next – Because of “Respect”

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka may be on course for a trilogy bout if the words of the former’s coach have any grounding in reality going forward. Both of these prolific light heavyweights emerged victorious from their respective bouts at UFC 320 and Glover Teixeira spoke with a victorious Prochazka in the aftermath of his win on Saturday. This was a unique connection too considering that Prochazka defeated Teixeira to claim the 205 pound crown previously and shows the lineage of martial arts piece through the current alignment with Teixeira’s protege and ‘BJP.’

Video footage was captured, and shared via X account @full_send_mma, of Teixeira speaking with Prochazka who has previously fallen twice to Pereira. Touching on some friction with Magomed Ankalaev’s camp leading into the rematch with the Dagestan native but contrasting that with how they view Prochazka’s team dynamics, as Teixeira said,

“The other camp was weird to us, no respect. For you guys we’re probably gonna see you next. I don’t know what’s gonna happen but you’re the next guy man. All respect for you guys and your team.”

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka’s massive efforts at UFC 320

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka both had emphatic performances on October 4th that asserted to many how they are both truly in that upper echelon of UFC light heavyweights. For Pereira, he evened up his in-cage series with the man who took his 205 pound strap at UFC 313 in March. Magomed Ankalaev lost his UFC belt to Pereira in their sequel clash after ‘Poatan’ unleashed a torrent of strikes onto his rival which ended the contest eighty seconds in.

Pereira is now within a rarefied air of UFC competitor as a three time champion with his brief anomoulous journey in MMA continuing to impress.

Conversely for Prochazka, he seemed to drop the first two rounds to his opponent over the weekend but turned it up in the final frame of the fight in truly memorable fashion. Khalil Rountree was implementing his gameplan well and seemed to be leading the dance once the first two stanzas had elapsed. A left hook KO in the third round sealed the deal and speaking of anomalies, Prochazka may have secured a title shot against someone he is 0-2 against in Pereira.