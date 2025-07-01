Alexandre Pantoja Calls Out Joshua Van as “My Toughest Challenger” Sees Himself in the Young Contender

Alexandre Pantoja related his own journey to the one Joshua Van is embarking on as the former touts the skills of the latter ahead of what would seem like the next flyweight title fight between the two of them. At UFC 317, both Pantoja and Van would emerge with massive victories. Pantoja defended his flyweight strap in the co-main event with a third round rear naked choke victory over Kai Kara-France while Van bested Brandon Royval in a barnburner bout that he won via unanimous decision.

While taking part in a post-fight interview that saw him address the man he just defeated while now predominantly focusing on the man who would seem to be his next adversary, Pantoja said,

“Joshua Van reminds me of a younger Pantoja. When I was 23, I was working in a restaurant, cleaning dishes. This guy is 23, going to fight for the belt, for the world championship. I think this guy is going to be my toughest challenger. He’s young, he’s hungry, and he doesn’t make wars like I did in the past. I’ve made 35 professional fights—a lot of wars. UFC gives me this new guy.”

“Everybody wants to see the new generation rematch for me. I want to fight with that guy, too. I want that challenger—a new blood, a new kid, very hungry. I watched a couple of fights from Josh. He’s doing an amazing job. He defends all the takedowns, he beat Bruno in his last fight, he had the opportunity to fight the number one contender, Royval, and did an amazing job.”

Pantoja continued, “I think that’s my toughest challenge. Monday, I’ll be back in the gym. My coach knows I’m not the champion of the world anymore—I’m the challenger. I know who’s my opponent and I know what I want. I want this belt again.”

Alexandre Pantoja on the depth of the flyweight class today

Alexandre Pantoja is a few days away from hitting the two year mark of his flyweight title reign and has the second most defenses in the championship’s history with the Kai Kara-France win putting him at four successful defenses. The only man to have more defenses than him is Demetrious Johnson who Pantoja called out after his UFC 310 win over Kai Asakura.

The reigning UFC flyweight champion addressed DJ post-UFC 317 and compared the flyweight class when ‘Mighty Mouse’ was champ versus the 125 pound hierarchy today, Alexandre Pantoja stated [via Sherdog],

“I said before I really want to fight with him [Johnson]. He said he’s retired, he’s not coming back. Maybe it’s not good for him to come back because the flyweight division right now is so different. This high level is different. I respect all the guys opening the doors for us but right now you see, especially in my division, you have the whole world in the same division. Top 10, you have guys from the whole world: Japan. Africa. Brazil. Russia. Australia. New Zealand. That’s so amazing to be part of that.”