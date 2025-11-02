Allegation: Over 100 UFC Fights Flagged By FBI, Potential Audit Sought For Fights Refereed By Jason Herzog

An already underwhelming UFC Vegas 110 card has come under additional fire following fight fixing allegations surrounding the main card fight between Isaac Dulgarian and Yadier Del Valle. And now, if an allegation is true, things might be getting even more drastic.

MMA journalist Harry Mac posted several allegations to X (formerly Twitter). One of these alleges that the FBI informed the UFC of the Dulgarian vs. Del Valle fight being flagged and closed to bets by sportsbooks; however, the UFC allowed the fight to go on.

Additionally, Mac claims that over 100 additional fights, including another two from UFC Vegas 110, were supposedly flagged by the FBI due to unusual betting patterns. Moreover, Mac claims that there is a possibility that fights refereed by Jason Herzog are being sought after by federal officials for an audit.

VERY important tidbit here: the FBI notified the UFC of the abnormal action and line movement and gave them hours to pull the fight. They chose to continue and from my perspective are now complicit in fixing a fight — Harry Mac (@bbharrymac) November 2, 2025

Grain of salt here, but Hard Rock would have alerted authorities local (gaming regulators) and federal (wire act, etc), and those authorities would have contacted UFC… https://t.co/DWupCac6DO — Robert Joyner (@robnashville) November 2, 2025

I keep trying to tell people that this is happening every single week, many times in multiple fights. Bizarre line moves, followed by an even more bizarre performance from the fighter, ref or judges. https://t.co/W3ORtjiEv6 — Luca Fury (@LucaFury) November 2, 2025

Will have an update on the backstage post show fallout tomorrow morning. Lot of chickens without heads running around the apex at the moment. Shits gonna get real ugly — Harry Mac (@bbharrymac) November 2, 2025

Update: federal regulators have flagged OVER 100 UFC fights this year for abnormal betting patterns, including 2 additional fighters on last nights card. Shit is about to get VERY ugly. Still working to confirm but it sounds like the Feds are moving to audit Herzogs fights https://t.co/mtx6XiTFJS — Harry Mac (@bbharrymac) November 2, 2025

It should be noted that none of Mac’s claims have been verified by other sources. However, several sportsbooks, including Caesars, William Hill, and DraftKings all provided refunds to bettors following the line movement and potential violation seen for the Dulgarian vs. Del Valle fight.

The UFC have not released a statement on any of these accusations, as well as no announcement from federal officials on the matters.

LowKickMMA notes that Dulgarian entered the fight as a -250 favorite, but the odds shifted so much so that he was just a -166 in a short time. Additionally, a lot of money had been placed on the Del Valle via first-round finish prop bet.

Del Valle completely dominated the fight, easily taking Dulgarian down before scoring a first-round submission. Dulgarian’s performance was criticized after the fight by several members of the MMA community.

These allegations come nearly three years to the day of the infamous Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke that resulted in James Krause being blackballed from MMA. It should be noted that Dulgarian has had a previous association with Krause, having previously trained at Glory MMA. The UFC subsequently also tightened gambling rules in the immediate aftermath, forbidding fighters, coaches, managers, and any affiliated members from betting on any UFC fight.

The news also comes as the mainstream sports world is bearing witness to the NBA and its own gambling scandal.