Allegation: Over 100 UFC Fights Flagged By FBI, Potential Audit Sought For Fights Refereed By Jason Herzog

An already underwhelming UFC Vegas 110 card has come under additional fire following fight fixing allegations surrounding the main card fight between Isaac Dulgarian and Yadier Del Valle. And now, if an allegation is true, things might be getting even more drastic.
MMA journalist Harry Mac posted several allegations to X (formerly Twitter). One of these alleges that the FBI informed the UFC of the Dulgarian vs. Del Valle fight being flagged and closed to bets by sportsbooks; however, the UFC allowed the fight to go on.
Additionally, Mac claims that over 100 additional fights, including another two from UFC Vegas 110, were supposedly flagged by the FBI due to unusual betting patterns. Moreover, Mac claims that there is a possibility that fights refereed by Jason Herzog are being sought after by federal officials for an audit.
MMA Journalist Alleges More Than 100 UFC Fights Flagged By FBI
It should be noted that none of Mac’s claims have been verified by other sources. However, several sportsbooks, including Caesars, William Hill, and DraftKings all provided refunds to bettors following the line movement and potential violation seen for the Dulgarian vs. Del Valle fight.
The UFC have not released a statement on any of these accusations, as well as no announcement from federal officials on the matters.
LowKickMMA notes that Dulgarian entered the fight as a -250 favorite, but the odds shifted so much so that he was just a -166 in a short time. Additionally, a lot of money had been placed on the Del Valle via first-round finish prop bet.
Del Valle completely dominated the fight, easily taking Dulgarian down before scoring a first-round submission. Dulgarian’s performance was criticized after the fight by several members of the MMA community.
These allegations come nearly three years to the day of the infamous Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke that resulted in James Krause being blackballed from MMA. It should be noted that Dulgarian has had a previous association with Krause, having previously trained at Glory MMA. The UFC subsequently also tightened gambling rules in the immediate aftermath, forbidding fighters, coaches, managers, and any affiliated members from betting on any UFC fight.
The news also comes as the mainstream sports world is bearing witness to the NBA and its own gambling scandal.