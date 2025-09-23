Video: Amanda Mazza Snaps Her Own Arm in Grappling Match, Stunning Finish against Emily Hansen

Amanda Mazza was working hard to cinch in a rear-naked choke when disaster struck.

Competing against Emily Hansen at a Cage Fury FC BJJ event in Philadelphia on Saturday, Mazza found herself in a good spot just two minutes into the contest, taking Hansen’s back looking to lock in an RNC. Suddenly, something truly bizarre happened.

As Mazza fought to secure the choke, her arm made an unmistakable popping sound, leading to widespread confusion.

That's a first 😲



Amanda Mazza suffered an arm injury while securing the RNC #CFFCBJJ15 pic.twitter.com/vkqkJbZQVy — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 21, 2025

After referee Vitor Ribeiro stepped in, bringing a brief halt to the contest, the match was restarted with Mazza back in control. However, it didn’t take long for them to realize that something was terribly wrong. The bout was ultimately stopped moments later due to the shocking injury.

Amanda Mazza Remains in Good Spirits Following Freak Injury

While no details regarding the extent of the injury have been released, Mazza took to social media and made light of the situation.

“Thank you everyone for the love and sweet messages,” Mazza wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I’m still smiling and will be back and better. That mat return though, damn I felt good out there. So good I didn’t even feel my arm crack on her chin.”

Initially, both competitors thought it was Hansen who had suffered some type of jaw injury during the attempted choke. In the end, it was Mazza who required the immediate medical attention.