UFC Icons Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman Gearing Up for Long-Awaited Trilogy Fight

Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman are ready to run it back one more time.

After competing twice under the UFC banner, the former world titleholders will complete their trilogy — this time in a boxing bout. No official announcement has been made, but according to a report from Main Event TV, Weidman spilled the tea while attending a wrestling tournament in Atlanta.

“A credible source who spoke directly with Chris Weidman at a wrestling tournament in Atlanta last week confirmed to Maurits School (@MauritsSchool) that the trilogy fight with Anderson Silva is happening, and it will be under Boxing rules,” the outlet wrote in a post on Instagram.

Weidman ended Silva’s 2,457-day reign as the undisputed middleweight champion in July 2013, knocking out ‘The Spider’ in the second round of their UFC 162 headliner. Five months later, they’d run it back at UFC 168. Weidman once again came out on top after Silva suffered a horrific leg break just 76 seconds into the contest.

Silva returned from the injury 13 months later, but failed to find the same success he enjoyed during the previous seven years.

Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman 3 comes eight years after the UFC tried to book the trilogy bout

According to Weidman, the UFC attempted to book a threequel between the two in 2017, but being that it would have been a short-notice situation, ‘All-American’ respectfully declined.

Weidman went on to successfully defend the 185-pound crown three times, adding wins over Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort before surrendering the strap to Luke Rockhold in December 2015. Weidman would only find the win column three more times over the next nine years, prompting him to retire from the UFC following a loss against Eryk Anders at UFC 310.

While this would be Weidman’s first foray into boxing, Silva has already tested his mettle in the sweet science, amassing a 3-2 record with wins over Julio César Chávez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. Silva’s last boxing bout came in October 2022 against YouTube sensation Jake Paul.