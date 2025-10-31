Andrew Tate Named CEO of Misfits Boxing, Set to Face Chase DeMoor in December Title Fight

Misfits Boxing announced a significant leadership change on October 30, 2025, with Andrew Tate taking over as CEO of the influencer boxing promotion. The former athlete will make his professional boxing debut against Misfits heavyweight champion Chase DeMoor on December 20, 2025, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The announcement was made through a promotional video featuring Mams Taylor, co-president of Misfits Boxing, who stated that YouTuber and co-founder KSI has been removed from his CEO position.

In the announcement video, Tate described his ascension to the role as a planned transition. “Welcome to your new CEO, it wasn’t a hostile takeover, but it was certainly planned, and Mams and I are going to be working together to finally put Misfits where it belongs on the world stage,” he said. “The largest disruptive force in sports entertainment history, so considering that somebody that failed at their obligations to make this organization as big as it should’ve been has been ousted and I’m the new CEO”.

Tate later explained to Fred Talks Fighting that a tweet posted by KSI three years ago prompted his takeover. “Well, KSI tweeted something that annoyed me about three years ago. So, long story short, I took his company from him,” Tate said, adding that he has never met KSI and hopes he is okay.

KSI responded with fury on social media platform X. “This year people are trying to test me fr. WHAT THE ACTUAL F*** IS GOING ON? This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Let’s make ANDREW TATE THE CEO OF MISFITS?!? ARE YOU F****** SERIOUS?!?” he wrote. He also criticized Taylor, stating: “Bro has been focused on misfits rather than managing me lol. And you decide to do this s***”.

Many fans have expressed skepticism about the situation, believing it may be a promotional storyline designed to set up a future fight between KSI and Tate. Multiple social media users described the announcement as a “WWE storyline,” suggesting the conflict is manufactured to generate interest in a potential showdown for the CEO position.

Misfits Boxing was founded in May 2022 by KSI, Mams Taylor, and boxing promoters Kalle Sauerland and Nisse Sauerland as a partnership with Wasserman Boxing. The promotion organizes events featuring influencers and former combat sports professionals, streaming primarily through DAZN. Since its inception, Misfits has held 22 events, with the most recent featuring former UFC fighters Darren Till and Luke Rockhold.

The December 20 bout will mark Tate’s professional boxing debut, as his previous experience has been exclusively in full-contact kickboxing.

The appointment of Tate as CEO has generated controversy given his ongoing legal issues across multiple countries. He and his brother Tristan face charges in the United Kingdom, Romania, and are under investigation in the United States related to allegations of sexual assault and human trafficking, which both brothers deny.

