Artem Lobov Takes Aim at BKFC Leader David Feldman Over Ongoing Pay Problems: “He’s never provided me with the real numbers”

Artem Lobov claims he is owed money by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship but based on some uncertainties with reported pay-per-view numbers, he concedes that the amount he is owed could vary around that. The former UFC combatant spoke about this during a recent interview with Jordan Ellis of Bloody Elbow.

Lobov is targeting a return to combat sports after over four years on the sidelines when he makes his official PFL debut against long time rival Zubaira Tukhugov at PFL Champions Series 2 on October 3rd. In June 2019, Lobov defeated Paulie Malignaggi at BKFC 6 in what was one of the most influential fights in the nascent days of the company but some confusion regarding the PPV buy rates from that show have ‘The Russian Hammer’ usnure on some financial particulars.

Artem Lobov unsure of what Feldman is denying, knows BKFC owes him a certain cut of whatevever the cumulative PPV buy rate was

When asked in a prior interview on The Ariel Helwani Show a few weeks ago, Lobov was asked if a BKFC return was possible and the former Conor McGregor training partner did not totally put the kibosh on it but claimed the gloveless promotion owed him some money.

Some prior claims positioned BKFC 6 at 200K pay-per-view buys but David Feldman has also disputed that figure at times. During the aforementioned Bloody Elbow interview that he has done in more recent times, Artem Lobov said,

“I don’t understand what he was denying because he knows he owes me money. He’s saying denying that, oh, it wasn’t 200,000 pay-per-view sold, but this is simply what he announced. You know, he announced and somebody actually pulled up an article there under the tweet of Ariel Helwani and and Feldman talking about this.”

“Someone pulled up an article where David Feldman announced 200,000 pay-per-views sold. Like, he’s never provided me with the real numbers. So, I can only go off by what he reported to the media, you know, worldwide. So, that’s where I got this number. Now, fair enough. If he’s saying it was around 100,000 pay-per-view sold, okay, no problem. In that case, he owed me about $75,000, you know.”