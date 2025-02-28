Former Bellator Title Challenger Leaves PFL After One Fight, Joins RIZIN

Danny Sabatello, known as much for his flamboyant persona as his relentless grappling, is embarking on a new chapter in his career, leaving the PFL and taking his talents to Japan’s combat sports scene.

The former interim Bellator bantamweight title challenger has signed a multi-fight deal with RIZIN FF, officially marking the end of his brief tenure with the PFL.

The move comes at a pivotal moment. The 31-year-old is looking to snap a three-fight winless streak when he makes his Rizin debut, though his opponent and fight date remain undisclosed. Fans eagerly await to see how “The Italian Gangster” will adapt to the Rizin stage.

His PFL exit and RIZIN signing were first reported by MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin.

Sabatello’s path to RIZIN has been a mix of highs and lows. His rise in Bellator culminated in a high-stakes interim title fight against Raufeon Stots in December 2022, a razor-close contest that ended in a controversial split decision loss. He rebounded in April 2023 with a dominant win over Marcos Breno, showcasing his resilience.

However, momentum stalled with back-to-back defeats against Magomed Magomedov and a rematch loss to Stots, followed by a majority draw against Lazaro Dayron in his lone PFL bout in August 2024. Frustrated by the setbacks, Sabatello openly contemplated retirement.

Yet, in classic Sabatello fashion, he reversed course, embracing a fresh challenge in RIZIN FF. More than just a change in promotion, this move signals a potential reinvention — a chance to bring his brash persona and grappling-heavy style to a new audience.

Now, with a fresh start in a promotion known for its electric fight atmosphere, Sabatello has the opportunity to reignite his career and prove he still belongs among the elite.