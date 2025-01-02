HomeNewsBellator

Bellator Champion Corey Anderson On Vadim Nemkov: ‘He’s Scared Of Me’

By Andrew Ravens

Corey Anderson has faced Vadim Nemkov twice, but he’s increasingly skeptical that their trilogy bout will materialize.

The two fighters first met in April 2022 at Bellator 277 during the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Final for the championship. Their clash ended in a no contest due to an accidental headbutt.

The rematch took place at Bellator 288, with Nemkov earning a decision victory to defend the Bellator light heavyweight belt. Since then, Anderson has rebounded with decision wins over Phil Davis and Karl Moore, with Anderson’s last win seeing him capture the vacant light heavyweight title.

Anderson was eager to secure a third fight with Nemkov, and it appeared the trilogy was set for heavyweight at the PFL Road to Dubai: Champions Series event on on Jan. 25. However, the fight fell apart, leaving Anderson frustrated and convinced that Nemkov is avoiding him.

“I told you a while ago before he moved to heavyweight, I believed he was scared of me,” he said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “Now I know for a fact. He doesn’t want to fight me. He got scared. It was time to go to the altar, and he got cold feet and ran.”

Anderson expressed disappointment about how the situation unfolded, especially with rumors swirling that Nemkov is on the final fight of his current PFL contract.

“I feel like after this, he’ll probably never take the opportunity to fight me again,” Anderson continued. “One, he knew I wanted the fight — that’s on him. He’ll finish his contract on a high note, and we’ll never do the trilogy. Two, if it keeps coming, he’s going to find another way out of it.”

Anderson is ready to move on and remains confident in his ability and eager to get back to fighting, even if the Nemkov trilogy never comes to fruition.

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

Report: Ex-Title Challenger Steve Erceg Booked For UFC Return, Faces Prospect On 17-Fight Winning Streak

UFC
Former UFC flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg will seemingly need to stall the surge...

Colby Covington: Joaquin Buckley Got Me At 30% Percent & I Still Should Have Beat Him On No Notice

UFC
Joaquin Buckley delivered a commanding performance against Colby Covington in the UFC Tampa main...

Aljamain Sterling Predicts The Four Most Likely New UFC Champions In 2025

UFC
A lot can change across 12 months in MMA which means that at the...

Former Opponent Reveals What Arman Tsarukyan Can Take From First Makhachev Fight

UFC
On January 18, Arman Tsarukyan will finally get an opportunity that he has been...

Former UFC Fighter Praises Major Breakthrough To Help Medical Condition: ‘For The First Time In 41 Years…’

UFC
Former UFC fighter Matt Hamill has one of the most remarkable stories of anyone...

Merab Dvalishvili Details Plans To Retire After Going 1-2 At The Start Of Pro Career

UFC
In the build up to his first title defense at UFC 311, bantamweight champion...

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Names ‘The Only Guy’ Who Can Surpass His 29-0 Record

UFC
According to the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov, there is just one fighter capable of...

Former Champion Names Top Five UFC Fights Of 2024, Leaves Out Holloway vs. Gaethje

UFC
With 2025 underway, the MMA world is already starting to look ahead to the...

Coach: Brandon Moreno ‘Matches Up The Best’ With Alexandre Pantoja

UFC
Brandon Moreno has faced UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja three times, but victory has...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002