Ben Askren Hospitalized Again Due To Chest Infection

Ben Askren’s journey to recovery has hit a road block, and he is back in the hospital.

Just under a week after announcing that he was back home after an approximately two-month hospitalization, Askren has been hospitalized again following a first check-up.

According to a new video published by Askren, doctors found a chest infection that has resulted in his return.

Update #6- not all sunshine and rainbows. pic.twitter.com/lGbyYhxYID — Funky 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Benaskren) July 28, 2025

“Well, as you guys can probably tell, I’m not home anymore, unfortunately,” Askren said. “I had my first checkup this morning [July 28]. They didn’t like the way the last chest tube looked. Thought it was infected, put me on some antibiotics, and then, had a few X-rays. Hopefully get this solved fast.”

Askren had posted an update to his social media accounts on July 22, announcing that he was returning home after a 58-day hospital stay. The news of his hospitalization was first broken on June 7, with reports at the time stating Askren was in critical condition.

Askren received a double lung transplant following severe pneumonia — the result of a severe and complicated staph infection.

The former ONE and Bellator champion, who fought for the UFC three times in 2019, has previously stated that he has no recollection of events from the end of May through early July. He added that he lost 50 pounds and flatlined about four times.

In this newest update, Askren says he is remaining positive, and that this is one small setback in a larger journey recovery.

“Stockdale Paradox; it wasn’t always gonna be smooth,” Askren said. “It wasn’t always gonna be easy. It wasn’t gonna always be all the way up. So, hopefully, this is a small hiccup, then I’m back home getting stronger again. I thought you guys [would] appreciate the update.”