Ben Askren Released From Hospital, Heading Home

Ben Askren is finally home.

In a new update posted to social media, the former Bellator and ONE champion said that after 58 days in the hospital in order to undergo a double lung transplant, he’s finally been released.

Askren said that he’s still re-learning how to walk along with “other things” — indicating that while the journey is far from over, it’s a new chapter.

“Surgery was 24 or 25 days ago; it was hard,” an emotional Askren said. “And I said this already in one of the other videos, but the support you guys gave me, whether it was setting up a GoFundMe, whether it was helping my kids or wife get through it — I had friends from come all over the country to just hang out for a couple of days — it meant so much.”

Ben Askren Home After 58 Days In Hospital

Askren’s hospitalization was first reported in early June, on the day of UFC 316. Askren suffered pneumonia, following a severe staph infection, and the complications from his condition required a double lung transplant.

Askren’s insurance denied to cover the operation, leading to many in the MMA community to come together to help support Askren and his family.

Askren had no memory of the events from May 28 through July 2, previously mentioning that he lost 50 pounds due to his illness and flatlined four times.

Askren’s wife, Amy, present in the vehicle in the newest update, confirmed that the MMA fighter came “too close” to dying on a number of occasions during his hospital stay.