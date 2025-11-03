Ben Rothwell vs. Gustavo Trujillo Fantasy Fight Broken Down by Ex-BKB Champ

Ben Rothwell and Gustavo Trujillo stand tall among heavyweight bare knuckle fighters but who would win a hypothetical clash between the BKFC and BKB, respectively titleholders? An ex-UFC vet who respects Rothwell quite a bit and also lost his BKB heavyweight crown to Trujillo has weighed in on how he would see the dream bout playing out.

That fighter in question is Ike Villanueva, who appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker ahead of his Jarome Hatch title eliminator bout for BKB 48.

In terms of who the best heavyweight overall in bare knuckle is, many cite names like Leonardo Perdomo, Ben Rothwell, or Gustavo Trujillo. With cross-promotional events not being the norm in combat sports, we will not have a chance to solve these questions in the immediate future. But when asked where he thinks Gustavo Trujillo sits in the general bare knuckle heavyweight landscape, Villanueva said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“The only one that would really give him trouble is Big Ben. Big Ben is; he’s a big; that’s a cornfed mofo, man [laughs].”

“He’s big, and he can weather that. And like he says, Gustavo will have to be on his A game, but if it plays out.” “You fight him in the BKFC style or the BKB style? It favors him in the BKB style, for Big Ben.” “because there’s no room for Gustavo really to move because he’s just gonna tie you up and just wear you down.”

Ben Rothwell vs. Gustavo Trujillo would “be a hell of a fight”, per Villanueva

Further expounding upon his thoughts regarding a dream-based, mega matchup with Ben Rothwell and Gustavo Trujillo, Villanueva continued [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],