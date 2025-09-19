“Biggest fight in women’s MMA history” Kayla Harrison Preparing to Face Amanda Nunes

Kayla Harrison is touting her looming bantamweight title defense against the former multi-time 135 pound titleholder Amanda Nunes as the biggest bout in the history of women’s mixed martial arts and understandably so. Speaking with Danny Segura of MMA Junkie, Harrison spoke about several subjects ahead of her highly anticipated super fight with the returning Amanda Nunes.

Touching upon the magnitude of the matchup against ‘The Lioness’ who returns to MMA after a period of being retired from the sport, Harrison said,

“This is probably the biggest fight or arguably one of the biggest fights in women’s MMA history… I have had conversations with coaches about how long to wait before asking because it’s not fair to the division. We all have a short window. I’m pretty sure it’s going to happen, Amanda is ready, she wants to fight, I want to fight, just waiting on details. I want to fight at the beginning of next year.”

“20 fights in, my game plan doesn’t change much, just altering little things. We’ve been training and preparing for a while… My Muay Thai coach has like 10 pages of notes on Amanda, who used to work with him. We’ve been in it.”

Kayla Harrison’s prior Amanda Nunes training dynamic “didn’t happen like I wanted”

As the former multi-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo outlined her brief yet well documented training history with Amanda Nunes from years back, Kayla Harrison continued,

“She [Amanda Nunes] is a big reason I moved to Florida. I came down, met Mike Brown, and second day sparred Amanda and I was like holy s**t. I hadn’t had an MMA fight yet. Very quickly I was like, ‘This is where I gotta be; you want to be the best, you train with the best.’ But our paths didn’t cross a ton; she was way ahead with privates and one-on-ones, but I always made myself available. We trained a little, but not a lot, which was unfortunate for me. I believe we had opportunity to raise each other’s level. There was no scarcity at the table, but it didn’t happen like I wanted.”