BKB 44 will “be a rough night for” Michael Santos, per Tommy Turner

Tommy Turner will collide with replacement opponent Michael Santos at BKB 44: Denver Brawl V on August 16th. Turner appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker to touch on initially being lined up to face former BKB light heavyweight champ Gregoris Cisneros on this card before international travel complications scrapped that plan.

When discussing the adaptability shown with taking on Santos now and doing so in a higher weight class to boot, Turner said,

“Yeah. So, you know, I started this camp at 226. I’ve had plenty of time, right, to get down because I took a long break after my last fight, which was LT [Nelson]. I needed to sit around and think and and figure out the next step. So, it’s been what, 14 months since my last fight, roughly. Yeah it’s just, it’s good to be back. But we started the cut.”

“It was supposed to be 168 and then we got news about Gregoris and I was at about 185 at that point in time. They gave me somebody else and the guy turned it down. I don’t even remember the name. Then they said Santos will take it. It’s at cruiserweight. So, we agreed on it and I’ve been able to put on a little bit more weight. Keep my weight a little higher and eat a full meal. So, that’s been nice.”

BKB 44 bout prediction from Tommy Turner

When providing his thoughts on Michael Santos’ skills and spotless bare-knuckle record so far ahead of their foray into the BKB Mighty Trigon, Turner stated,

“I’ve just seen him with Art [Parker] and he seems like a powerful, a very powerful brawler. A very tough guy and he’s a veteran. So, I know he’s put in his work and I respect anyone that served our country, right? So, I mean I’m a fifth generation Army brat myself. So, I’ve got nothing but respect for veterans.”

“I know I think he was a Marine, but either way, respect to him. I think it’ll be a great fight. But I just think, I’m taller. I feel way stronger at this weight. I was knocking everyone out at 160 that I beat. So, we’re going to have more power. I still have the speed and I think it’ll be a rough night for him.”