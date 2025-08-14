BKB 45 Return of Paulie Malignaggi To Bare Knuckle Gets Postponed

Paulie Malignaggi will still be making his return to the world of bare knuckle boxing, it will just come a few weeks later than first expected. The BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing commentator has a focus on stepping into the Mighty Trigon to compete with former BKFC title challenger Tyler Goodjohn who will be standing across from Malignaggi as his return opponent.

The initial scheduling of the contest was positioned on September 6th in Bristol, UK but BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing’s Hall of Fame matchmaker Mel Valenzuela has announced that the BKB 45 main event will no longer be Malignaggi vs. Goodjohn.

Malignaggi sustained a sprained thumb during his preparations for his return to the world of gloveless combat with the IBF junior welterweight and WBA welterweight champion posting a video address to touch upon the highly anticipated bare knuckle boxing bout being moved to later on in the Fall.

Paulie Malignaggi vs. Tyler Goodjohn, date and location for rescheduled bout

Paulie Malignaggi is a decorated gloved boxer who did previously fought under the BKFC banner and it will be interesting to see how he approaches his sophomore bare knuckle fight over six years after his debut effort. Malignaggi initially fought Artem Lobov at BKFC 6 in the Summer of 2019 and lost to ‘The Russian Hammer’ on points in what was a massive fight for the promotion during the nascent stages of their growth.

Conversely, Tyler Goodjohn is a former BKB champion who wrested the strap from bare knuckle legend Sean George. After a BKFC stint that saw him vie for Luis Palomino’s lightweight belt at BKFC 18, ‘El Tornado’ returned to fighting under his prior promotional banner when he earned a win on points over Joseph Smith at BKB 40 in April.

The Cambridgeshire-based fighter will still get to throw down in front of a partisan crowd though as the bout rescheduling will still Goodjohn get to compete in front of the fervent fight fans in the United Kingdom. The rescheduling also won’t be hugely separated from the initially scheduled date as Malignaggi vs. Goodjohn will now transpire on October 18th at BKB 47 in Leeds at Ice Palace.