BKB 46 results: Hawkins and Ronson show out, Juan Adams garners FOTN

BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing made a big impact in its New York debut which took place on Saturday, September 27th. BKB 46 Empire State Brawl transpired at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca, New York and one of the promotion’s pound for pound ebst fgithers showed out in the headliner.

In the main event of the night, BKB Cruiserweight champion Cub Hawkins showed out in what was the super middleweight debut for the standout fighter. The former BKB Police Gazette diamond light heavyweight champion looks to carve out a path for gold in a third weight class. Hawkins improves his ledger in gloveless combat to 8-1 as he scored a third-round TKO win against Brett Williams.

Jamal Woods would notch his first victory in the Trigon as he dispatched Dylan Rush via a third-round technical knockout.

Ex-UFC vet Juan Adams had an electric super heavyweight showdown with Richard Carmack. Adams would ultimately outpace Carmack and the first-round knockout ended up being bestowed the distinction of being the evening’s Fight of the Night.

In another first round finish, Maurice Morris secured a TKO in the opening round as he had a dominant showing against Alexei Kiser at BKB 46.

BKB 46: Ronson makes big impression in promotional debut, Minasyan and Abdulgaziev earn first round stoppages

Serob Minasyan would get dropped early in the fight but turned things around to win with a first-round knockout over James Bodnar with Minasyan now affixing his gaze toward the BKB Middleweight title which is held by LT Nelson. Ihor Blazhenko bested Gio Rosales by way of a unanimous decision in what was his debut and the former noticeably outboxed the latter over five rounds.

Top pound for pound Canadian MMA fighter Jesse Ronson took out established BKB vet Ryan Jett with a second-round TKO and now has aims to become Canada’s first champion in bare knuckle boxing outside of a grassroots Canadian circuit for gloveless combat. Said Abdulgaziev had his debut in the Mighty Trigon at BKB 46 and authored a statement win that aims to put the BKB Cruiserweight division on notice. That first-round TKO versus Shane Fichter is one step toward that path with Cub Hawkins at the end.

BKB promotes their next card on October 18th as Leeds, England will be greeted to a stacked card at Planet Ice Arena. Former 2-division world boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi battles former BKB champ and former BKFC title challenger Tyler Goodjohn. In the co-main event, Dan Podmore defends his Bridgerweight title in a champ vs. champ fight against the highly decorated Marko Martinjak, who aims to be a reigning champion concurrently across two divisions.