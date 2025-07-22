BKB Champ on Paulie Malignaggi BKB 45 Return: “He’s Looking to Grab a Bare Knuckle World Title”

Paulie Malignaggi will be returning to the world of gloveless combat after several years out of the bare knuckle game and one of the sport’s top fighters pound for pound today has weighed in on this. During a recent chat on Bare Knuckle Bowker, Harry Gigliotti touched on several subjects in the aftermath of defending his BKB super lightweight Police Gazette title against Kallum Skhane BKB 43: Bolton Brawl on July 5th.

Also through the pugilistic proceedings of that recent BKB event, Paulie Malignaggi has expressly mapped out a return to bare knuckle boxing to face Tyler Goodjohn for his second bare knuckle bout overall and Malignaggi’s first foray into the BKB Mighty Trigon. Malignaggi had previously fallen short on points to Artem Lobov at BKFC 6 in a key fight that ignited a lot of North American interest in bare knuckle when the two battled in June 2019.

In regards to the announcement of ‘Magic Man’ returning to the ring at BKB 45 on September 6th to fight Goodjohn, Gigliotti said,

“He’s a legend in the game, you know what I mean? So it’s pretty cool. It’s pretty cool to see Paulie Malignaggi back in the ring in general but let alone in my world of bare-knuckle and stuff like that. Paulie is someone that I’ve looked up to and I knew in the game. I actually had fights out here in this area over at the Hampton Beach Casino where I’m thirty five minutes of a drive from. So it’s like Paulie’s keeping the sport alive. Well not alive, but growing it out, you know what I mean, and building it up.”

Paulie Malignaggi’s bare knuckle return touched on by BKB champion

As he kept expounding upon his thoughts in this context, Gigliotti continued, “So it’s one of those things that you get a big name like that in the game and more eyes start to look. More people want to tune in and stuff like that. So I appreciate Paulie for coming back and doing this for the fighters and stuff. Obviously he wants to get a world title he said. I don’t know if you’ve heard some of his interviews but he’s looking to grab a bare knuckle world title which in that weight class that would be I believe Liam’ Rocky’ Rees. That would be a fight down the line to make.”