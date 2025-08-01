BKFC 79 Fighter on Big Slaveski vs. Lane Title Bout “Everybody Keeps Saying He’s Going to Get Knocked Out”

BKFC 79 is headlined by a clash for the vacant welterweight championship with Gorjan Slaveski looking to become a two time champion while Julian Lane aims to capture the strap after being a company stalwart and one of the card’s co-main event fighters has commented on the headliner.

Shelby Cannon will clash with Taylor Starling at BKFC 79: Gogo vs. Lane in the co-main event on August 2nd. Cannon appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker to cover several subjects related to her own high stakes strawweight bout as well as the welterweight main event. As the former BKB title challenger offered up her thoughts on the BKFC title fight between ‘GoGo’ and ‘Let Me Bang’ Lane, Shelby Cannon said,

“I think it’s going to be a good fight. Well Julian, he ended up fighting one of my teammates, in a sense, and he beat him. So I know what kind of power he has. I know how good he is. So everybody keeps saying he’s going to get knocked out. I don’t know. I don’t think anybody really knows. I think they’re both very high IQ fighters and it could go either way. But I’m probably pulling for [Julian] Lane.”

BKFC 79 Main Event Overview Heading Into Sturgis Return

BKFC Sturgis will end the night off with the number five ranked contender in Lane taking on the former welterweight champion who never lost his belt inside of the squared circle in Slaveski.

For Lane, he is riding a four fight win streak heading into this title bid with a 75 percent finishing rate through that recent stretch. The veteran of multiple seasons of The Ultimate Fighter has put together wins over Murat Kazgan, Evgeny Kurdanov, Alfredo Angulo, Cameron VanCamp through this recent stretch of victories.

Lane has also thrown down in gloveless combat with the likes of Jimmy Sweeney, Leonard Garcia, number one pound for pound fighter in the company as well as current BKFC middleweight champion David Mundell, ‘the King of Violence’ Mike Perry, and former BKFC middleweight champion Thiago Alves to name but a few.

Conversely for Slaveski, he has a spotless record in the BKFC ring and as mentioned is returning with the aim of regaining what he never ultimately lost inside of the ring. The last time ‘GoGo’ was seen in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, he was also in a vacant welterweight title bout that saw Slaveski defeat Jake Lindsey on points at BKFC 49.

Since then, Slaveski has been plying his trade in the Karate Combat pit with a loss in his debut effort there only to since put together a pair of finishes under the KC banner to close out 2024.

With prior welterweight champion Austin Trout dealing with some injury issues beforehand and now mapping out a path to pursue lightweight gold in BKFC’s four man tournament, the welterweight strap became declared vacant once again. That will all change on August 2nd when Lane and Slaveski knuckle up and toe the line to crown a new kingpin of 165 pounds on Saturday night at BKFC 79.