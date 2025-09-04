BKFC Announces Debut for Kimbo Slice’s Son

The planned bare knuckle debut of Kimbo Slice’s son fell apart for January’s BKFC card but the son of Kevin Ferguson looks to make his debut in gloveless combat in 2025. Kimbo Slice Jr. is set to compete at BKFC 80 on September 12th against an eight fight BKFC veteran in Derek Perez. This showdown will transpire at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida with the card headlined by a massive heavyweight rematch as former multi-time BKFC heavyweight champion Arnold Adams runs it back with Leonardo Perdomo.

Kevin Ferguson Jr, also known to some as Baby Slice, has taken part in six mixed martial arts contest as well as a gloved boxing bout before this looming foray with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The aforementioned January booking attempt for Slice Jr. was a planned contest for BKFC KnuckleMania 5 against influencer fighter/ 1-0 BKFC combatant Bryce Hall.

The fight did not come to fruition with seemingly no attempt to re-book it without the information being publically available as to why that Ferguson Jr. vs. Hall bout fell out. Ferguson Jr. last competed in April 2023 when he fell short in his aforementioned gloved boxing bout when he was TKOed under the Misfits Boxing banner.

Kimbo Slice Jr. in BKFC and his dad’s history fighting without gloves

While Kimbo Slice accomplished some notable things in the MMA world with standout UFC as well as Bellator MMA bouts and several contests on the gloved boxing circuit, many felt like BKFC would have been a perfect fit for him if he was still alive and competing. Slice first made his name in the world of combat sports through his bare knuckle backyard fighting videos that captivated many on the internet. Ferguson emerged from this as the first YouTube star in the eyes of many which he parlayed into several high profile bouts with Elite XC that set ratings records.

For Kimbo Slice Jr. to compete in this sport under the bright lights after what his father did for gloveless combat in a more guerilla-style fashion, it makes all the sense in the world to aficiandos of bare fisted combat. Slice Jr. will not be the only high profile bare knuckle debutant on this card as former UFC and Bellator MMA title challenger Yoel Romero is set to make his BKFC debut on this same card.