BKFC champ Jessica Borga respects what Christine Ferea has “done for the sport, but I do not respect her”

‘The Black Widow’ encroaches into Newark as Jessica Borga aims to collect her second belt in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in BKFC’s first foray into New Jersey. Jessica Borga battles Christine Ferea at BKFC 82 for the Queen of Violence championship. This October 4th catchweight affair is a hugely compelling, champ vs. champ clash with Borga and Ferea entering the 138 pound catchweight clash as the 145 pound and 125 pound champions, respectively.

Borga appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker once again and in her prior BKB appearance ahead of her last fight with Hannah Rankin, Borga mentioned that she could see the stoppage happening in the second round. This considering Rankin’s resume of opponents and championship accolades in boxing which gave some notion she could be durable enough to get to the second stanza.

At BKFC 72 when they did clash, ‘The Black Widow’ authored a devastating 32 second KO of Rankin and Borga became BKFC’s inaugural women’s featherweight champion in Dubai. When asked if she has a particular visualization for how this BKFC 82 fight for the Queen of Violence title against BKFC’s flyweight champion will wrap up, Borga said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“It’s crazy. You know, I always plan as if I’m going for five rounds, you know. Like I’m going against the biggest, the best, the fastest. I just; I plan and prepare for a five round brawl every time.” “Even though I know what I bring to the table and I don’t think that she realizes after I hit her one time. I think she might try to run away a lot [laughs], but I think that she’s not going to make it as long as she thinks she’s going to make it.” “I don’t see her lasting. I mean, I had a two-time world champion boxer, my last one, that was quite a bit bigger than me that has gone the distance with legends, you know, and I finished her faster than I anticipated, you know.” “So, you know, I just; I think I’m underestimated a lot. But once again, I’ll get to prove myself.”

BKFC has “pampered” Ferea according to Borga: “I do not respect her”

Hannah Rankin is a great statement win by any measure and the former gloved boxing champion has fought people like Claressa Shields under Queensberry Rules. But localized to the bare knuckle fighting space, Christine Ferea has a handful of title defenses to her credit and many regard her as the number one woman pound for pound in gloveless combat.

When asked if this would be the biggest feather in her cap in a bare knuckle context at this point in time, Borga stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],