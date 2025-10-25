BKFC Italy Chris Camozzi vs Alessio Sakara broken down by BKB legend: “he’s a legend in the fight game”

BKFC Italy will see partisan favorite Alessio Sakara look to claim cruiserweight gold from reigning titleholder Chris Camozzi and an Irish bare knuckle legend fighting on that card has given his thoughts on the bout. The combatant being referenced here is Jimmy Sweeney, with this being his sophomore effort in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The multi-division BKB champion made his debut in BKFC at the last card that saw the promotion come to Italy, and Chris Camozzi was also headlining, defending his cruiserweight crown.

Sweeeny battles former welterweight title challenger Carlos Trinidad Snake on October 25th with that Saturday clash having big title eliminator potential attached to it. When asked for his thoughts on the Chris Camozzi vs. Alessio Sakara cruiserweight title fight that headlines this BKFC Italy event, Sweeney said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“That’s going to be a good fight. I’ve become good friends with Chris. He’s a great guy. A gentleman, an absolute gentleman. I haven’t seen much of Sakara. I’ve seen highlights of his last bare-knuckle fight, but he’s a legend in the fight game. So, it’ll be a very interesting fight. Yeah, Chris is coming into their backyard and obviously hoping to come away with the win again. But very interesting fight and I wish both of them the very best of luck.”

BKFC Italy “massive stadium, massive fight card”, Sweeney says ” I’m happy with that”

Chris Camozzi and Jimmy Sweeney have developed a bond since the last BKFC Italy card heading into this enxt foray into the world of Italian gloveless combat. The two have shown love to one another on social media.

With Sakara being such a legend of Italian combat sports, there should be a great turnout for that Italy card. When asked how much this bigger crowd and bigger overall presence for BKFC in another part of the world informs his temperament heading into this weekend, Sweeney stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“Yeah, of course. We got the bigger stadium. We done the smaller stadium in Florence, I think it was 5,000 maybe, something like that. I think this one’s about an 11,000 [seat] stadium. So massive, massive stadium. But whether they’re going to do the 11,000 or cut it down to maybe about 6,000, I don’t know yet. But massive stadium, massive fight card. Yeah, I’m really looking forward to it. This time I can get to watch a couple of fights. So I’m happy with that.”