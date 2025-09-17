BKFC Tyson says “Death is coming” for Ben Rothwell: “I’m cracking his head”

Leonardo Perdomo secured a massive win at BKFC 80 and ‘El Zambo’ is now putting BKFC heavyweight champion Ben Rothwell in his crosshairs. Perdomo’s win in the September 12th headlining fight in Hollywood, Florida saw him finish former multi-time BKFC titleholder Arnold Adams for the second time. Perdomo is now 9-0 in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship with all nine of his wins coming by way of first round knockout.

A ledger like that in gloveless combat could certainly justify a title shot to many and Perdomo expressed that sentiment when he called out current titleholder Ben Rothwell at the BKFC 80 post-fight press conference as Perdomo said [via MMA Junkie],

“Everybody knows Ben Rothwell is scared of me. I’m not in a rush. When BKFC gives me opportunity for the title, then OK. But Ben Rothwell is a little boy.”

“When someone knows you want to kill them, that person goes pale. Death is coming over [Rothwell], OK? If the fight happens, I’m cracking his head. The thing is that BKFC opened the doors for me, and they gave me a chance to become a professional, the chance to make a name for myself – Zambo – so I have to wait for them to give me the opportunity. This is a process. It’s little by little. I’m going to continue growing with the league and continue to help them grow.”

The BKFC resumes of Ben Rothwell and Leonardo Perdomo

Ben Rothwell stands atop the BKFC’s heavyweight division with the former UFC veteran ascending to the throne in January. At KnuckleMania V, Rothwell stopped then-titleholder Mick Terrill in less than forty seconds to become the new champion in Philadelphia. Rothwell also has a spotless record in bare knuckle with Big Ben earning prior wins over Bobo O’Bannon, Josh Copeland, and Todd Duffee with his present record in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship set at 4-0.

For Leonardo Perdomo, he has earned wins over bare knuckle stalwarts like Ryan Shough, Bobby Brents, Leo Bercier, Steven Banks, and Levi Costa. The Cuban leviathan also scored a win over a former gloved boxing titleholder in former WBA champ Steve Herelius.